Economist told where to work to retire early

Where to work to retire early

The economist told where to work in order to retire early – RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

Where to work to retire early

One of the categories of citizens eligible for early retirement are workers employed in hazardous, hazardous jobs, hot workshops, as well as workers … RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

2021-11-30T02:17

2021-11-30T02: 17

2021-11-30T05: 23

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. One of the categories of citizens eligible for early retirement – workers employed in hazardous, hazardous work, hot workshops, as well as employees of railway transport and the subway, tells the agency “Prime” associate professor at the base department of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry “Development of human capital” of the PRUE. G.V. Plekhanova Lyudmila Ivanova-Shvets. Teachers and doctors can also count on early retirement if they have special experience (it has not changed and ranges from 25 to 30 years, depending on the profession). Servicemen, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Rosgvardia, cosmonauts, test pilots, as well as federal officials have the right to early retirement. Those affected by radiation man-made disasters are also guaranteed early retirement, adds Ivanova-Shvets.

2021

