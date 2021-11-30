Egyptian airports collapse due to Omicron coronavirus

In the Egyptian resort province of the Red Sea, an emergency has been declared: the country is seriously concerned about the spread of Omicron, a new covid mutant strain. Airports have been placed under special control, so-called quarantine brigades – doctors, whose task is to prevent the penetration of a new infectious agent into the country, has been pulled together. However, in the face of a record influx of tourists, this commendable initiative of the authorities led to a real collapse at resort airports, already famous for pandemonium and even brawls. We learned how Russian tourists survive in giant queues.

The Red Sea province includes the resorts of Hurghada and Marsa Alam. On a day, Marsa Alam receives up to 20 international flights, and Hurghada – 100 or more, mainly from the Russian Federation. Airports have been loaded to the limit to this day, and with the introduction of additional controls, arrivals risk being stuck there for a long time.

“We were in the crowd,” says Yulia, a Muscovite who arrived in Hurghada on Tuesday. – But it is easier for me and my husband, we have vaccination certificates. And they are looking for probable virus carriers among the unvaccinated and those who have recently been to African countries. They also pay attention to those who sneeze and cough, they are sent for a test. If everything is fine, then you can go to the hotel. And those who are from Africa, in any case, are in quarantine for a week under the close supervision of doctors and then for another week every day to the doctor for examination. Arrivals and departures are carefully checked. This is good, but for a very long time, people on suitcases get nervous. Some people behave inappropriately, which spoils the rest from the very beginning.

According to the interim head of the Egyptian Ministry of Health, there is no Omicron in the country yet. Although, according to the European press, it was from Egypt that he was brought home by a Belgian woman who became the first carrier of Omicron in her country. True, she returned in transit through Turkey, so another favorite destination for Russian vacationers falls under suspicion.

“Five days ago, there was a celebration of the opening of the Alley of the Sphinxes in Luxor,” say the Russians who are finishing their ten-day vacation in Hurghada and preparing to fly. – Many, like us, thought to get on it, yet half a century of excavations is behind, you cannot admire such antiquity everywhere! As a result, our check-in seems to be the most massive, although before that there were not enough places in the hotel. How we will fly out with enhanced checks, we can’t even imagine! Even before their introduction, people crowded at the airport for 5 hours, but now what will happen – even scary to think! And we have two more small ones.

The Egyptian authorities are trying to alleviate the fate of tourists, airport employees, and the “quarantine teams” themselves – for example, they have installed mobile express testing points in the arrival and departure halls. But so far they do not save much.

– While standing in line, the man said that at the Sharm airport one of our tourists was so marinated that she attacked an Egyptian officer with her fists, – the spouses, who have returned from Hurghada to St. Petersburg today, share. – Well, yes, it gets, of course. Then open it, turn it on … But they knew what they were doing! We must control ourselves! But many still scandal, behave disgracefully, even ashamed.

If you believe the domestic tour operators, no Egyptian “gains” discourage Russians from pilgrimage to the Red Sea. But now those who are just going to its shores are sending each other life hacks for survival at resort airports, posted on the Web by an experienced Egyptian vacationer – a Russian woman who rested by the Red Sea itself 12 times. We also got acquainted with her advice. The lady convinces her compatriots not to contradict the Egyptian policemen and to fulfill all their demands quickly and calmly. She knows for sure that they will not demand anything superfluous, except for what is clearly prescribed for them. There is also no need to remove your passport far and wrap it up in the cover: during airport procedures, the document will be required 5-6 times – and each time the cover will have to be removed. And those who first rummage through their bags in search of a passport, and then pick it out of polyethylene, delay the process and annoy those who are waiting for their turn. The same applies to suitcases: do not seal them in film, they will open it anyway during the inspection. And there is a packing service even after the inspection. In order not to slow down the process, e-tickets must be printed on paper or saved on the phone in the form of a photo, otherwise, in case of poor Wi-Fi or no roaming, the whole queue will have to wait until you retrieve them from a resource accessible only via the Internet. All gadgets that you carry with you must be kept charged: they will be asked to turn on during the baggage check. In order to quickly fill out the migration card without delaying others, have a pen with you.

– But the main thing that you need to have with you when going to Egypt, – advise in the capital’s travel agency, – is patience and understanding where you are going. It’s not a secret for anyone that there is a lot of pandemonium in the Egyptian resorts. And since the tourist is still traveling, it means that he must be mentally prepared for the delays caused by the crowd of people. Everything that is now being undertaken at the airports of Egypt is primarily for the safety of the tourists themselves, and not in order to marinate and piss them off. And who is not ready to marinate, stay at home.