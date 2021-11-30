Ethereum and Dogecoin will rise – the analyst gave a forecast for December 2021

In December 2021, two major cryptocurrencies have a great chance of growth. This is the conclusion reached by the American crypto expert and trader Justin Bennett, announcing favorable conditions for Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin.

On his Twitter page, he noted, what Dogecoin began to overcome the bearish (that is, downtrend) trend, which had lasted since May of this year. Bennett predicts continued growth in altcoin.

Against this background, the analyst believes that this cryptocurrency has everything. chances of reaching $ 0.25… According to the WhiteBIT crypto exchange, as of November 30, one token costs $ 0.2220561.

Also, Justin Bennett considersthat the potential for growth is realized and Ethereum… But this will only happen if the altcoin overcomes the local downtrend at the level of $ 4.4 thousand.

If this happens, the trader is sure that the price of “ether” will rise to a new all-time high… As of November 30, the ETH rate increased by 9.7% per day, and one token is traded at $ 4.7 thousand.

The previous record for Ethereum was set on November 9. On this day, the altcoin reached $ 4,825.

It should be noted that no one can predict exactlywhat rate any cryptocurrency will have over time. Since cryptocurrencies are an extremely volatile asset, all investments are made exclusively at one’s own risk…

As OBOZREVATEL previously reported, Raul Pal, an employee of the investment bank Goldman Sachs and the CEO of the Real Vision TV channel, predicted the tremendous growth of Ethereum. He is confident that by the beginning of 2022 the token could grow by 300%.

In turn, crypto billionaire and founder of the FTX exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried, believes that the Ethereum token may be inferior in market capitalization to another cryptocurrency. We are talking about Solana, created only in 2020.