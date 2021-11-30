Ethereum Tornado Cash Privacy Protocol To Launch On L2 Arbitrum

Tornado Cash is set to gain scaling acceleration as the privacy protocol prepares to be deployed on the Ethereum Layer 2 Arbitrum network.

Tornado Cash smart contracts are ready to launch on ThArbitrum Layer 2 scalable network following community contributions to ensure protocol stability.

The November 29 announcement clarifies that the deployment to Arbitrum “will enable users to take advantage of all the benefits that Tier 2 has to offer, with cheaper transactions the biggest comparative advantage.”

Tornado Cash is a fully decentralized Ethereum (ETH) mixer protocol. Tornado Cash masks the path that tokens like ETH travel from sender to recipient, enabling completely private transactions without the need for privacy-focused coins.

Second-tier networks on Ethereum boast faster transactions and lower fees while taking advantage of the security and decentralization of Ethereum.

The Tornado Cash team believes that the deployment to Arbitrum will allow more users to perform private cryptocurrency transactions while avoiding high Ethereum gas fees. L2 transactions are expected to be around 95% cheaper than L1 Ethereum transactions, according to the team.

To use Tornado Cash on Arbitrum, users must first send ETH, ERC-20 and ERC-721 tokens from Ethereum to Arbitrum via the Arbitrum bridge.

Arbitrum is currently the largest L2 on Ethereum with a total locked value of $ 2.68 billion, accounting for 39% of the L2 market share. According to L2Beat, this is second only to Boba Network’s $ 1.38 billion in TVL, making Boba and Arbitrum the only two L2s with over $ 1 billion in TVL.

The number of unique addresses on Arbitrum has grown steadily since September and stands at 291,876 at the time of writing. According to DeFiPulse, Tornado Cash has a $ 847 million TVL.

As reported by Cointelegraph, Tornado Cash unveiled its TORN governance token in December 2020 and sent them out to users in February 2021.