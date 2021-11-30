Export flight for refugees from Iraq canceled in Minsk – RBK

In total, 1,872 Kurdish migrants have returned to Iraq from Belarus, Shafaq News reported, citing the information and media department of the Kurdistan Regional Government. The ministry’s statement, circulated on November 30, says that a total of five export flights were planned: on the first, 424 migrants arrived, on the second – 176, on the third – 432, on the fourth – 420 citizens, on the fifth – also 420 people.

At the same time, the message says that the export flights will continue and all Iraqi citizens who wish will be able to return home.

The migration crisis worsened in Belarus in early November, when a large column of migrants arrived at the border with Poland from the Belarusian side, stating that they intend to enter the European Union and, in particular, Germany.

Refugees set up camp directly on the border with Poland. On the same day, Warsaw closed the Kuznitsa – Bruzgi border crossing, near which they were going. The migrants made several attempts to overcome the barriers.

In mid-November, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko twice discussed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel the situation with refugees at the border. They agreed on a joint solution with the EU, as well as to appoint representatives from the two sides to start negotiations. The Belarusian side announced the need for the participation of international humanitarian organizations in the process of resolving the situation.

After that, the Polish side reported that most of the migrants left the camp near the border. Some of the migrants left the camp near the Polish border; the Belarusian authorities placed them in a logistics center near the border.