FAS opened a case on overpricing in restaurants in Sheremetyevo – RBK

The attention of the antimonopoly service was attracted by the restaurants of the Rosinter Restaurants company (including IL Patio, TGI Friday’s, Mama Russia, Costa Coffee). FAS claims that prices at the airport are much higher than in the same networks in Moscow

Photo: Artem Geodakyan / TASS



FAS opened a case of overpricing in restaurants owned by Rosinter Restaurants (the chain includes IL Patio, Costa Coffee, TGI Friday’s and other brands) at Sheremetyevo Airport. This is stated on the website of the Antimonopoly Service.

FAS believes that Rosinter Restaurants “abused its dominant position.” The service saw signs of violation of antimonopoly legislation in the company’s activities. In particular, the FAS said, in restaurants located at the airport, prices are significantly higher than in Moscow.

The punishment for abuse of a dominant position is provided for in Part 1 of Art. 14.31 of the Administrative Code. Violation is punishable by a fine for officials in the amount of 15 thousand to 20 thousand rubles. and from 300 thousand to 1 million rubles. – for legal entities.

FAS accused Magnit and Pyaterochka of overstating prices in the Kursk region



Rosinter Restaurants told RBC that they have not yet received any documents on the case from the FAS, including a protocol or a resolution. “After receiving and studying the content of the documents, the company will decide on further actions in relation to the decision adopted by the FAS,” they added.