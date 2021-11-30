https://ria.ru/20211130/mrot-1761389328.html

Federation Council Committee approved an increase in the minimum wage and the living wage

The Federation Council’s Budget Committee supported the law on the federal budget for the next three years, including norms on increasing the minimum wage and the living wage. RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021

State Duma of the Russian Federation

Federation Council of the Russian Federation

Russia

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. The Federation Council’s Budget Committee supported the law on the federal budget for the next three years, including norms on increasing the minimum wage and the living wage. The chamber plans to consider the document on December 1. Earlier, the President’s amendments on financial support for his proposals to increase the living wage and the minimum wage by 8.6 percent from 2022 were approved by the State Duma. percent, that is, above inflation. Likewise, he urged to deal with the cost of living. The new law should come into force on January 1. As a result, the size of the subsistence minimum for the whole country per capita next year will be 12,654 rubles, for the working-age population – 13,793 rubles, for pensioners – 10,882 rubles, for children – 12,274 rubles, and the minimum wage – 13,890 rubles. In accordance with the methodology adopted in 2020, the minimum wage is 42 percent of the median salary (half of Russians receive more than this amount, the other half – less) for the previous year, calculated by Rosstat.

