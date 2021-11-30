Fitch assesses the likelihood of a global lockdown due to the omicron strain – RBK

Each new wave of coronavirus infection has an easier impact on the global economy, Fitch warned. The likelihood of a lockdown on the model of the first half of 2020 still looks low, according to the agency

Photo: Carl Court / Getty Images



Due to the lack of reliable information about the new omicron coronavirus strain, it is too early to include its consequences in economic growth forecasts, but now the likelihood of a global economic recession of the same magnitude as in the first half of 2020 is unlikely. This is how the rating agency Fitch assessed the situation in the comments received by RBC.

Understanding the real danger of a new strain will take from several days to several weeks, the agency writes, citing information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The main risk for the global economy may be new restrictive measures that governments will take if the assumption is confirmed that the new strain of SARS-CoV-2 is much more dangerous than the “delta”.

“But the experience of most large countries shows that each successive wave of coronavirus infection has less impact on economic growth as the economy adapts, for example, through changes in patterns of work and consumption,” says Fitch.

In addition, vaccination programs have emerged since the start of the pandemic, and the scientific understanding of the virus has significantly improved and this has reduced the dependence of the situation on administrative restrictive measures. In addition, the political cost of new lockdowns for governments has increased significantly.