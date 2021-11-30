https://ria.ru/20211130/stambul-1761433507.html
Flights suspended at Istanbul airports
Istanbul airports have suspended receiving and sending flights due to hurricane winds, a representative of Turkish Airlines told RIA Novosti RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021
ANKARA, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Istanbul airports have suspended receiving and sending flights due to the hurricane wind, a representative of Turkish Airlines told RIA Novosti. other airports. ” also 46 wounded by the debris of the roofs, destroyed due to strong winds, the speed of which in some places reached 130 kilometers per hour. As the representative of the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul reported to RIA Novosti, there are no Russian citizens among the victims of the hurricane. School has been canceled in the city. The Istanbul authorities also announced that disabled and pregnant women working in public institutions will be exempted from work on Tuesday.
