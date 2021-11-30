https://ria.ru/20211130/stambul-1761433507.html

Flights suspended at Istanbul airports

Flights suspended at Istanbul airports – RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

Flights suspended at Istanbul airports

Istanbul airports have suspended receiving and sending flights due to hurricane winds, a representative of Turkish Airlines told RIA Novosti RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

2021-11-30T13: 07

2021-11-30T13: 07

2021-11-30T14: 02

tourism

in the world

Istanbul

Turkey

news – tourism

turkish airlines

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/05/1583235484_1196:993:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eb5d6ed00bc7d26f2ba5f495720501aa.jpg

ANKARA, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Istanbul airports have suspended receiving and sending flights due to the hurricane wind, a representative of Turkish Airlines told RIA Novosti. other airports. ” also 46 wounded by the debris of the roofs, destroyed due to strong winds, the speed of which in some places reached 130 kilometers per hour. As the representative of the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul reported to RIA Novosti, there are no Russian citizens among the victims of the hurricane. School has been canceled in the city. The Istanbul authorities also announced that disabled and pregnant women working in public institutions will be exempted from work on Tuesday.

Istanbul

Turkey

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/05/1583235484_1247:1044:2586:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_738f0f7be707da77832afa3892092bbb.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, istanbul, turkey, news – tourism, turkish airlines