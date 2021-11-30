“For me, this is the best schedule”: why does Jennifer Lopez stay awake until 5 am and then sleep until 12 noon?

Jennifer Lopez is known as a workaholic. She manages to give concerts, act in films, participate in photo shoots, record new songs and videos, and also promote her line of cosmetics. In numerous interviews, Jennifer admits that she does everything possible to leave competitors behind. But where does the star find so much time to do everything? Turns out Lopez doesn’t go to bed until 5am!

In an interview with one of the publications, she admitted that she loves to work when others are sleeping. She says that until she reaches her goal, she cannot calm down. Jennifer is focused on the task at hand and feels the need to follow through. “My business philosophy is that you need to work much harder than anyone.“, – says the star. She adds that even her children are aware of their mother’s desire to work with full dedication. “While everyone is asleep, I do more. This is how you can achieve success – in the relentless pursuit of creativity.“, – the star is sure. Her lover Ben Affleck fully agrees with this. The actor says that he works a lot, but it is simply impossible to compare his ability to work with Jennifer, since she really works without stopping. He is fascinated by the seriousness and responsibility with which his chosen one approaches work, how efficiently and selflessly Lopez performs the assigned tasks. He also finds Jennifer very talented and happy that she always gets what she wants.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, 2021

And yet, this option is not suitable for everyone, because not all people can stay up late, because then they feel tired for half a day. For this you need to be “owl“- a person who is able to work at night and sleep during the day. “This is the best schedule for me”, – says Jennifer, who after a fruitful work goes to bed and rests until 10-12 o’clock in the afternoon. Well, the rules by which the singer and actress are guided work great, as evidenced by the impressive amount on her account.

