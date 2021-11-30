https://ria.ru/20211130/transgender-1761448383.html

For the first time a transgender woman won the post of minister in Sweden

ZURICH, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Transgender woman Lina Axelsson Kilblom has been appointed Minister of Higher Education and Science in the new Swedish government, the first such case in the country’s history, Nordic News reports citing Swedish media. On Monday, the Riksdag (Swedish unicameral parliament) elected the Social -Democratic Workers’ Party of Sweden Magdalena Andersson as Prime Minister. She became the first woman in Sweden to take up the position. Andersson announced the composition of the new government on Tuesday. According to media reports, for the first time a transgender was appointed to a ministerial post – the post of Minister of Higher Education and Science was given to Lina Axelsson Kilblom. She is 51 years old and underwent gender reassignment surgery in the late 1990s. It is reported that some ministers, such as Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist, have retained their positions. Hans Dahlgren will remain EU minister, formerly the head of the finance ministry, and now Mikael Damberg, the current minister of the interior, will take over. He will be replaced by Morgan Johansson, who will also head the Justice Department. Andersson was elected prime minister last week, but resigned a few hours later. After the election of Andersson, the draft budget of the Swedish government did not gain a majority following the parliamentary vote; most of the deputies supported the draft proposed by the opposition. Since then, the Environmental Party announced that it is withdrawing from the coalition that makes up the minority government. Andersson submitted her resignation to the Speaker of Parliament just hours after she was elected head of government, and Stefan Loewen resigned as Swedish Prime Minister in early November. He led the Social Democratic Party in 2012 and led it to victory in two elections in 2014 and 2018. Recently, however, the position of the party has been shaken, which is reflected in the results of opinion polls. Leuven said in August that the party needs a new leader ahead of elections in 2022.

