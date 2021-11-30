https://ria.ru/20211129/popova-1761364864.html
Former editor-in-chief of the Ural edition died at 42
Former editor-in-chief of E1.ru Natalia Popova dies – Russia news today
Former editor-in-chief of the Yekaterinburg online edition E1.ru Natalia Popova died at 42.
MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Former editor-in-chief of the Yekaterinburg online edition E1.ru Natalia Popova died at 42. The editors of the portal reported this. The cause of death was not reported. The journalist worked as the editor-in-chief of the publication, then became the director of development in the Network of city portals. At the end of October, Popova quit her job, was going on vacation. Earlier today, it became known about the disappearance of the journalist. According to friends, she stopped communicating on November 15.
