Gazelle NN enters the Bulgarian market – Autoreview

New Gazelles NN are already slowly beginning to appear on the roads of our cities. But it seems that GAZ is not going to be limited to sales of this model in Russia and the CIS countries. So, recently it became known that just a few days ago, sales of NN started in Bulgaria.

The local company Auto Union is responsible for organizing this process. Its first dealer center with the products of the GAZ group was opened in the capital of the country – in Sofia. Next year, similar centers are expected to open in Varna, Burgas, Plovdiv, Ruse and Stara Zagora.

As for the cars themselves, the Gazelle NN in Bulgaria will be presented in eight versions. Among them are long and short on-board vehicles, versions with a double cab and vans with a body volume from 7.5 to 13.5 cubic meters.

Regardless of the version for NN, only one engine will be offered on the Bulgarian market – this is a two-liter turbodiesel Volkswagen with a capacity of 136 hp, which meets the Euro-6 standards. The gearbox is a mechanical “six-speed” gas production.

It is stated that some large local companies are already interested in gas vans. So, an order has already been received from the courier service DPD, and the local IKEA has also placed a pre-order.

Indeed, in Bulgaria Gazelle NN is even cheaper than in our dealers! For the simplest version with an onboard body and a single cabin in Bulgaria, they ask for 45.8 thousand levs – at the current exchange rate it is 1 million 978 thousand rubles. And in the Russian price list, this option is already estimated at 2 million 70 thousand.