Genesis has unveiled the design of the new G90 :: Autonews

Genesis (Hyundai’s premium brand) has released the first photos of the next-generation G90 flagship sedan. It will be possible to buy a car with a standard and extended wheelbase.
From the photos, the next G90 has a new three-dimensional grille, two-way headlights, retractable door handles and integrated lights across the full width of the boot lid. The extended version of the model features additional chrome body trim and special 20-inch wheels.
The technical characteristics of the new sedan have not yet been announced. They promise to be declassified in mid-December during a full presentation of the model.
The current Genesis G90 in the Russian market is available with a 3.8-liter naturally aspirated “six”, producing 309 horsepower. In addition, the sedan can be purchased with a 370-horsepower 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6.
Top versions of the car are equipped with a five-liter eight-cylinder naturally aspirated engine producing 413 forces. All engines work with an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Prices for a car in 2021 start at RUB 6,975,000. Those wishing to purchase the top version of the sedan will have to pay 8,455,000 rubles.