Genesis has unveiled the design of the new G90 :: Autonews

Genesis (Hyundai’s premium brand) has released the first photos of the next-generation G90 flagship sedan. It will be possible to buy a car with a standard and extended wheelbase.

From the photos, the next G90 has a new three-dimensional grille, two-way headlights, retractable door handles and integrated lights across the full width of the boot lid. The extended version of the model features additional chrome body trim and special 20-inch wheels.

The technical characteristics of the new sedan have not yet been announced. They promise to be declassified in mid-December during a full presentation of the model.