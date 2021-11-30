German Foreign Ministry commented on reports of a request to the United States over Nord Stream 2 – RBK

Photo: Krisztian Bocsi / Bloomberg



Germany opposes US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, said the spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry Christopher Burger at a briefing, RIA Novosti reports.

“We fundamentally reject the use of sanctions against allies, therefore [в призыве ФРГ к США] there should be nothing surprising, “Burger added in response to reports of the German government’s call on the US Congress not to impose sanctions.

According to him, the heads of departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Energy of Germany held constructive negotiations with the US authorities and Congress. He noted that Germany is in “close contact” with the American administration on the implementation of the statement on energy security and Nord Stream 2.

Axios learns of Germany’s request to the US over Nord Stream 2



Earlier, Axios reported citing an unofficial document that the German Embassy in Washington called on the US Congress to abandon restrictive measures against Nord Stream 2. According to the portal, the FRG authorities explained to the United States that the imposition of sanctions “will harm the transatlantic unity” and reduce the level of confidence in the country.