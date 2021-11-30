https://ria.ru/20211130/peregovory-1761383875.html

German region and Gazprom negotiate hydrogen production

The region of Germany and “Gazprom” are in talks on the production of hydrogen – RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021

German region and Gazprom negotiate hydrogen production

The authorities of the German federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Gazprom are negotiating on the possibility of building plants for the production of hydrogen from … RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021

2021-11-30T08: 48

2021-11-30T08: 48

2021-11-30T08: 48

economy

Germany

gazprom

north stream

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

north stream – 2

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/19/1760657908_0-0:2894:1628_1920x0_80_0_0_1b91cb985c05e8d02c5dddd235bc1f04.jpg

BERLIN, November 30 – RIA Novosti. The authorities of the German federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Gazprom are in talks on the possibility of building plants for the production of hydrogen from natural gas supplied via Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2, Russian Trade Representative Andrei Sobolev said in an interview with RIA Novosti. Negotiations are also underway between the government of the federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and PJSC “Gazprom” on the possibility of building in the area of ​​the city of Lubmin plants for the production of hydrogen from natural gas supplied via the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, Sobolev said. answering a question about specific joint projects between Russia and Germany in this area. Russia plans to sign agreements on cooperation in hydrogen energy with France, Australia and South Korea, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier. Alexander Ishkov announced that the concern has created a subsidiary company “Ha zprom hydrogen “to work in the field of hydrogen energy, a number of pilot projects are being considered for possible cooperation with partners, including the construction of a methane pyrolysis plant at the exit point of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in Germany. According to Sobolev, among the joint projects that are “already being worked out” should also mention the signed agreement of understanding in the field of production and supply of hydrogen between Novatek and the German company Uniper SE, within which “the parties intend to jointly develop the production, transportation and supply of hydrogen, including Uniper power plants in Russia and Western Europe. “” The TENEX Group of Companies is negotiating with German energy and transport companies on the supply of 300 thousand tons per year of “green ammonia” produced from biomass. … In addition, the German energy company VNG AG, together with Russian colleagues, are conducting scientific research on the use of the gas transmission system and underground gas storage facilities for transporting and storing hydrogen, “Sobolev added.

https://ria.ru/20211129/germaniya-1761275379.html

https://ria.ru/20211129/potok-1761197709.html

Germany

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/19/1760657908_350-0:2894:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_14de45b8a6f68ca84cfc153578873762.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, germany, gazprom, nord stream, mecklenburg-western pomerania, nord stream 2, russia