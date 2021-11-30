https://ria.ru/20211130/ukraina-1761418615.html

Germany declared its readiness for dialogue with Russia on de-escalation in Ukraine

The doors for negotiations on de-escalation in Ukraine remain open for Russia, said the interim Foreign Minister of Germany, Heiko Maas. RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021

BERLIN, November 30 – RIA Novosti. The doors for negotiations on de-escalation in Ukraine remain open for Russia, said the interim Foreign Minister of the Federal Republic of Germany Heiko Maas. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it is not a party to the conflict in Donbass. On the eve of the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, answering a question about Turkey’s alleged proposal to host a summit on settlement in Donbass with the participation of the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, said that the parties to the conflict are Kiev, on the one hand, and representatives of the self-proclaimed republics, on the other ” and around it will be the most important topic of our negotiations and discussions in the light of recent events. The military actions of Russia on the border with Ukraine are of serious concern to us. The growing number of ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine and the creation of obstacles to the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine do not contribute to discharge in a situation, but quite the opposite “, & nbsp; – says Maas. Kiev and Western states have recently repeatedly accused Moscow of “aggressive actions” near the borders of Ukraine. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, in turn, noted that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its discretion. According to Peskov, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone. According to Meas, the parties to the negotiations intend to send a signal to the Russian authorities that “NATO steadfastly supports Ukraine, its independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty are not negotiable.” “Russia will have to pay a high price for any form of aggression. Therefore, it is now all the more important to take honest and sustainable steps towards de-escalation, which can only be taken through negotiations. I never tire of stressing that the doors to such negotiations remain open for Russia, “Maas said. NATO countries will meet on November 30 and December 1 in Riga to discuss “threats” from Russia, the migration crisis near the borders of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia with Belarus, as well as other contemporary challenges and a new strategic concept for the alliance. As Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on the eve of the meeting, among the threats in the security sphere, the allies are particularly concerned about the “unusual” intensification of Russia’s military activity near the borders with Ukraine. At the same time, according to the secretary general, the alliance is ready for a dialogue with Russia, including the Russia-NATO Council, and will continue to adhere to a dual approach towards Moscow, combining deterrence and openness to interaction. all from the Baltic countries and Poland. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not going to attack anyone, and statements about “Russian aggression” are used as an excuse to place more NATO military equipment near Russian borders. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian threat is “an invention of those who want to cash in on their role as a vanguard in the fight against Russia, to receive some bonuses and preferences for this.” strategic concept of the alliance for the next ten years. This document, which should replace the outdated 2010 NATO concept, will be formally adopted next summer at the Madrid summit. It is supposed to reflect all the modern threats that the North Atlantic bloc sees in front of itself, including space, cyberspace, the strengthening of China, a change in relations with Russia and others. the question of developing a new strategic concept for NATO.

