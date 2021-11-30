Goldman Sachs experts named stocks with upside potential of more than 60% 11/29/2021

Goldman Sachs analysts have selected securities with high upside over the next 12 months. Among them are the Chinese Internet giant Alibaba and the South Korean player in the lifting equipment market. RBK , citing CNBC.

The experts have compiled a list of 179 companies, whose shares, in their opinion, may rise in value in the next 12 months. However, out of the entire list, analysts expect more than 60% growth from only one fifth of the securities.

CNBC has singled out six of the most interesting stocks that have dropped significantly in recent months but now have strong upside potential. Each of these shares lost about 10% in the last quarter.

Alibaba and Activision Blizzard are the largest companies on the list, RBC points out.

After the publication of the quarterly report of the paper of the Chinese Internet giant Alibaba fell almost 10%, but analysts at Goldman Sachs continue to see opportunities for the company’s stock to rise. The bank’s experts reiterated their buy recommendation for the online retailer with a target price of $ 245 per share, which means more than 83% upside potential from the November 26 closing price of $ 133.35.

Since September 2021, the company’s shares have fallen in price by more than 20% – now they are 58.23% cheaper than the historical maximum reached in October last year.

Another large company with strong growth potential, according to Goldman Sachs analysts, is a video game developer Activision Blizzard… On November 3, Goldman analyst Michael Ng emphasized that despite the delay in the release of Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV, “the company’s ability to generate revenue remains unchanged.” “We view any decline in the share price as a buying opportunity,” the expert wrote.

The analyst singled out the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Diablo Immortal, the continuation of the Hearthstone online game, and testing of new Warcraft mobile games as positive factors for the company’s business. Goldman Sachs experts set a target price for the company’s shares at $ 111, which is 83% higher than the market closing price on November 26 at $ 60.62.

The company’s shares are now 42% below the maximum reached on February 16 this year. Quotes of one of the largest producers of video games have collapsed after the scandal associated with the accusation of Activision Blizzard of creating a toxic corporate culture.

Another company that Goldman considers promising is a South Korean medical device manufacturer. Jeisys Medical… Bank analyst Kim Sansu wrote back in July that the company could overtake competitors in the fast-growing skin lifting market. The expert now expects the company to deliver 3-year cumulative revenue growth of 36% and profit of 64%, following robust earnings growth in Q3 2021, driven by geographic diversification and an innovative product portfolio. Goldman Sachs has a target price of KRW 19,200, or $ 16.1 per share, which translates into 209% upside potential on the November 26 closing price.

Also, a group of analysts led by Salvin Richter saw the prospects for a Boston biotech company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals… Experts said the company posted “strong results in the third quarter,” and raised its price target for the company’s stock to $ 326 from $ 317 per share, a potential 74% increase from the November 26 closing price.

Pharmaceutical company WuXi Biologics was also added to the Goldman Sachs roster. Analyst Chen Ziyi said the company will “grow into a world leader” in biologics contract manufacturing through its proprietary technology and global expansion. The expert noted that the company expects profit growth by 40% by 2025, as well as positive free cash flow from 2022. Goldman Sachs has a target price of HK $ 178.6, or $ 22.9, for the stock, which implies 72% upside from the November 26 closing price.

Another company highly praised by Goldman Sachs experts is a German polymer manufacturer Covestro… The bank’s analysts noted the company’s lower production costs than competitors, and the growing demand for its products. The target price for the bank’s shares is € 90, or $ 101.4, with an estimated upside potential of 64%.