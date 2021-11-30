Kristina Bukhinbalte told that Artyom Grant, whom she left in Polyana, quarreled with Adeev in her absence and stated that Alexey was overstepping the boundaries when he said that he loved Kristina as a friend. “I don’t need such a relationship” wrote to Christine Artem and left to communicate on a paid channel with his subscribers. Grant left Bukhinbalte and earned money from parting.



According to Bukhinbalte, who is in Italy, she did not give Artyom a reason for jealousy, corresponded with Adeev, talked on the phone, but did not flirt. And I ignored Artyom. After that, Adeev published a post and admitted that the friendship with Chris is so strong that he is ready for her and into fire and water. Grant began to run into Bukhinbalte even more, and then called the viewers of House 2 to the application where he was paid for airtime, and began to complain about life.



In general, Artyom is no different from his friend Dima Vasiliev, in something even worse, when you need to hype at the expense of a girl, then he is in the forefront. Should Grant talk about his love for Christina, if he easily fell for Adeev’s provocation and abandoned Bukhinbalte after the very first conflict in Polyana? We will see on the air at home 2 12/06/2021.



Is it not surprising that Bukhinbalte does not want to return to House 2 after his vacation?