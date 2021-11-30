It is impossible to be limited only to the extraction or purchase of digital currencies: both processes are inextricably linked, and mining requires the main tool – a video card.

The specificity of the circulation of cryptocurrencies Ethereum, Bitcoin and Dogecoin and others is not limited only to their direct production. This is a whole range of services that implement such a complex process. Each of the existing cryptocurrencies opens up wide opportunities for mining, buying and selling on the exchange, as well as other financial transactions. This popular business model consists of a number of hardware and software layer elements. Of course you can always buy a video card for mining for your computer and start mining Ethereum, however, without creating a mining farm with several video cards at once, it is difficult to imagine efficient use of resources.



Graphics cards for mining Ethereum, Bitcoin and Dogecoin

Features of cryptocurrencies

It is already difficult to surprise anyone with digital money: all bank account holders have long been using various payment systems to make purchases, both in the real world and over the Internet. This method provides for the presence of a bank account with personal information, as well as physical support of funds (gold or other valuable resources). Digital cryptocurrencies exclude the role and influence of banks in financial transactions, and all payments are simultaneously open in the database registry, but completely anonymous and securely encrypted. To receive and send cryptocurrency, it is enough to create a digital wallet, access to which is carried out with a password. All cryptocurrencies basically use the blockchain, which describes the parameters of transactions in separate blocks. To ensure security, both various types of encryption and two-factor authentication are used, which is used not only when logging into an account.

Benefits of owning cryptocurrencies:

• to generate income, you can start mining promising projects;

• constantly changing market conditions can dramatically increase profits;

• a high investment risk can result in a multiple increase in capital;

• digital currencies are one of the most demanded goods;

• all transactions are encrypted and wallets are encrypted.



How to determine the reliability and prospects of cryptocurrencies:

• position in the general rating of capitalization;

• a developed community of developers and fans;

• mentions in the media and other news resources;

• analytics of financial experts.

The video card plays a key role in mining: operations on the network are performed at its facilities, for which the user receives a reward.

Popular graphics cards for Ethereum, Bitcoin and Dogecoin

• Sapphire Radeon RX 6600 XT NITRO +;

• Asus TUF Radeon RX 5700 XT;

• Asus TUF GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming;

• MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM;

• Asus ROG Radeon RX 5600 XT STRIX OC.