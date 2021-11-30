https://ria.ru/20211130/vaktsinatsiya-1761439267.html

Greece introduced a fine for unvaccinated people over 60

Greece introduced a fine for unvaccinated people over 60 years old – Russia news today

Greece introduced a fine for unvaccinated people over 60

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that vaccination of people over 60 is becoming mandatory, otherwise a monthly fine of 100 will be imposed … RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021

2021-11-30T13: 31

2021-11-30T13: 31

2021-11-30T13: 35

spread of coronavirus

in the world

Greece

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

coronavirus covid-19

omicron coronavirus strain

news – tourism

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/10/1745893854_0-0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_54fd77a9106c341fca4ed930d0b0a28f.jpg

ATHENS, 30 Nov – RIA Novosti. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that vaccination of people over 60 will become compulsory, otherwise a monthly fine of 100 euros will be imposed, Mitsotakis said in his opening remarks at a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday. He also noted that ahead of the Christmas holidays and after them, the state will provide free self-testing tests to all adults to identify possible asymptomatic carriers of the virus. “The new mutation” omicron “worries us and calls for vigilance, because it reminds us that the coronavirus can constantly surprise us while it finds the basis for survival, especially among While the upcoming holidays, with their vibes, family meals and social gatherings, create an environment that could foster its renaissance, Mitsotakis said. We’ll learn more about the omicron mutation in about two weeks, he said. However, sooner or later it will probably appear in Greece as well. We must continue to implement our policies even faster. In other words, we must save time. Vaccinations, a lot of tests, the use of a vaccination certificate and personal protective measures – this is our answer, not quarantine, “the prime minister said. According to him, already 3 out of 4 Greeks over 12 years old have made a choice in favor of vaccination, but out of 580 thousand unvaccinated fellow citizens over 60 years old, only 60 thousand rushed to get vaccinated during November. “And mostly those who are over 60 are being treated, and, unfortunately, many of them die. Now we are paying attention to the protection of these our fellow citizens. For this reason, their vaccination is now mandatory, “- said Mitsotakis.” I have absolutely no doubt that our political decision will save lives. Because vaccination is becoming more than compulsory. She saves lives. It is essential for health. Now it is even more needed by the whole society, “he said.” Unvaccinated Greeks over 60 years old will have to make an appointment by January 16, I repeat – January 16 to receive the first dose. They will be given high priority in the vaccination system. Otherwise, an administrative fine of EUR 100 will be imposed every month. And according to the law, this money will be collected in a special fund that will finance our hospitals, “Mitsotakis said.” This is not a punishment. I would say that this is the price of health. A precautionary incentive, a life impulse, but I believe it is also an act of justice for many more vaccinated people. My decision, I repeat, means protection, not punishment, “the prime minister said, stating that the decision” completes the campaign of persuasion within a few months. “Mitsotakis said that in connection with the holidays, the state is taking another additional measure.” On December 12, it will provide a free self-test for any adult, vaccinated or not, to identify possible asymptomatic carriers of the virus before Christmas. This will be done from January 3 to 7 to monitor the spread of the pandemic during the holidays, “he said.” I insist that our two new initiatives are measures of encouragement, not repression, these are fair measures, “Mitsotakis said.

https://ria.ru/20211130/omikron-1761385039.html

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211130/moderna-1761398594.html

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211130/koronavirus-1761309905.html

Greece

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/10/1745893854_119-0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d5e403230b263d042ea78a9ff5bda02.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, greece, kyriakos mitsotakis, covid-19 coronavirus, omicron-strain of coronavirus, news – tourism