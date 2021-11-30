Greece, within the framework of a military alliance with France, will study the sending of troops to the Sahel – RBK

Photo: Costas Baltas / Reuters



Greece’s political and military leaders are exploring the possibility of sending troops to the war zone in the Sahel at the request of France. This was stated by the Minister of National Defense of Greece Nikos Panayotopoulos in an interview with the Newsbomb TV channel.

So, when asked about the need for Greece to send troops to the Sahel, Panayotopoulos pointed out that, although this is not necessary, the French side made a request, and Greece should help. “Greece is already considering sending combat units to the Sahel. These are not military advisers, we already have them in the region, these are servicemen of the Armed Forces, combat units, ”he said.

According to him, the recently signed agreement between Greece and France provides for defense assistance in the event of an attack by a third country within the framework of allied relations. “France will help in the event of an attack from Turkey, but we must also help in the context of our allied relations,” the head of the Defense Ministry said.

Panayotopoulos also pointed out that the sending of the military to the Sahel does not follow from the signed Greek-French agreement, but from the broader alliance of Athens and Paris. “We are for them, and they are for us,” he concluded.