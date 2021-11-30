https://ria.ru/20211130/vaktsina-1761374554.html

Gunzburg Says Nasal Vaccine Will Protect Unvaccinated Sputnik V

The nasal vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, will also provide protection to those who were not previously vaccinated with Sputnik V

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. The nasal vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, will also provide protection to those who were not previously vaccinated with Sputnik V, director of the center Alexander Gintsburg told RIA Novosti. In mid-October it became known that the Ministry of Health authorized clinical trials of the SPRAY 08-Gam vaccine -KOVID-Vak-2021, developed by the Gamaleya Center. As pointed out by Gunzburg, there were no side effects of the nasal preparation. According to his deputy Denis Logunov, such a procedure is painless and is aimed at creating an additional barrier in the form of immunity in the upper respiratory tract. Last week, President Vladimir Putin said that he had been vaccinated with a nasal vaccine against coronavirus and had no discomfort after that.

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

