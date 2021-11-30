Gunzburg says severe covid can take longer to develop with omicron strain – Society

MOSCOW, November 30. / TASS /. A large number of mutations of the new omicron coronavirus strain can lead to the fact that the severe course of covid when infected with this type of virus can develop longer than with the delta strain, which will give the body more time to develop immunity. This opinion was expressed to TASS by the director of the Center. N.F. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg.

“More [мутаций] doesn’t mean it’s worse yet. This can just affect, I really hope that this will weaken his ability to form syncytia [клетки, которые сливаются в единую массу], [уменьшит] the rate of transition from the moment of infection to penetration into the lungs. If it is like that of the Wuhan strain and all the previous ones before the “delta” strain, then the memory cells will work and protect you and me. That is, the number of cases of serious illness will sharply decrease, despite the fact that the infectiousness will be the same or even more, “he said.

Gunzburg clarified that today, with a delta strain, the transition from a mild course of covid to a moderate or severe course takes 3-4 days, while earlier this figure was 10-15 days.

He also said that the Center for them. N.F. Gamalei has not yet received a sample of the omicron strain, but when it is received, it will need to be studied according to several parameters. “What antibodies are formed, how much the serum, which was formed under the influence of” Sputnik V “, will neutralize [вирус]… On the other hand, will this strain also form syncytia, that is, how long will it take to pass from the moment of infection to severe lung damage. If it is like a delta strain, then nothing good, but if it is like a Wuhan strain, then there will be nothing dangerous. We’ll see when we get it, “he concluded.

On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 coronavirus strain found in southern Africa with the Greek letter omicron. This species has a large number of mutations, some of which are of concern to WHO. Several changes in the spike protein at once can potentially make it difficult to neutralize the pathogen with antibodies, which can affect the effectiveness of vaccines. In addition, preliminary evidence indicates that the strain has increased proliferation.