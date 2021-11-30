Halle Berry’s Favorite Books – ReadRate

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry has a huge number of roles: in addition to filming in the blockbuster series based on the comics “X-Men” and a number of successful thrillers, she starred in the film adaptation of the novel by David Mitchell “Cloud Atlas” (2012). On the screen, Berry has embodied six different characters. The woman had to try on the images of people from different eras, change her race several times and play a man. Reincarnation as an elderly surgeon from 2144 years living in Neo Seoul, she liked most of all.

On Instagram, the actress is happy to share what she reads. Halle Berry’s most favorite books are devoted to self-development and psychology. Once she advised the subscribers of “Magical Do Not Care” by journalist Sarah Knight. The author wrote her work after reading the acclaimed bestseller of the Japanese woman Mari Kondo “Magic Cleaning”. Thanks to the book, Sarah put in order not only her home, but her way of life. She realized that there is enough extra trash not only in our closets, but also in our minds. V in it, according to Knight, we stockpile a bunch of unnecessary and even harmful – from useless tasks to imposed feelings of guilt. It is necessary to clear the mind of all negative – to do “mental cleaning”, and then give all of yourself only to pleasant and truly important things.

Holly also appreciated the book “Sunday Wisdom. Life-Changing Insights Oprah Winfrey. She is a popular TV presenter who is given candid interviews by world stars. – from athletes to monarchs. V Winfrey’s literary work was based on the conversations she had with invited guests on her Soul Sunday program. On the next couch with Oprah were such famous personalities as the writer J.K. Rowling, the doctor and guru Deepak Chopra, the singer Rihanna and many others. Celebrities shared with her the most intimate life insights.

Berry named Beloved one of her favorite books she read. V 1988 year he brought his creator Toni Morrison the Pulitzer Prize, and five years later – Nobel Prize. The story of a black slave girl will tell readers a lot, not only about the cruelty of slave owners in America, but also about the difficulties of motherhood. The thing is that according to the plot of the book, the main character is forced to take the life of her own daughter. Holly, as a mother of two children, could not help but feel all the pain of a parent, who sometimes needs to make difficult choices for the sake of her child.

The name of the actress is annually included in the lists of the sexiest women. Holly 55 years old, but she does not look her age. Perhaps the secret of her beauty, over which time has no power, is in the ketogenic diet. Many Hollywood stars adhere to this meal plan, along with Berry: Alicia Vikander, Vanessa Hudgens and Sharon Stone, whom you definitely won’t give 63 of the year. Celebrities, like nutritionists, talk about how this is not just a diet, but a way of life. Holly recommended to her subscribers Maria Emmerich’s book Keto Comfort Foods, which contains healthy recipes and recommendations, thanks to which the new diet will organically fit into your life.