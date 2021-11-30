Handsome beardless man asked Putin how he spends his nights

At the Russia Calling forum, Vladimir Putin explained to the world economic elite what the difference is between him and Biden. To preserve controllability in the country, the US President had to announce that he was going to be elected for the next term, and the President of Russia, according to the Constitution, has the right to take part in the next presidential elections. “The very existence of this right already stabilizes the internal political situation, just like Biden’s statement,” Putin stressed, noting that he had not yet decided whether to use the opportunity.

Vladimir Putin’s “warm-up”, who joined the discussion after lunch, was attended by the ministers responsible for the economy, presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin and the head of the Central Bank. The conversation, naturally, revolved around inflation, because, as Elvira Nabiullina said, “our people are very sensitive to prices,” and the reaction to their growth is always “very painful”.

The ministers traditionally nodded at the international situation: Russia, according to them, simply did not have a chance to remain an island of price stability in the raging sea of ​​global inflation. The authorities, of course, are trying to curb it by tightening monetary policy, but achieving results in the short term will not be easy. According to Nabiullina’s forecasts, it is possible to get off high levels (and food inflation has already reached double digits) in 2-3 years. However, while the goal is more optimistic – a return to 4% by the end of 2022.

Big businessmen who listened to the officials were not too happy with the proposed methods. Instead of tightening the screws to curb demand, the government should “give money” to the economy to increase supply. “We hear all the time: no potatoes, carrots, eggs! Give money (cheap loans – “MK”) – and they will overwhelm you! ” This is not a market mechanism, but a competition “who will run faster” to the trough.

Since public and rather emotional criticism came from businessmen on the Forbes list and specializing in anything other than carrots, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov asked irritably: what is stopping them from investing in the proposal? Profit from commodity companies increased by 1.5 times, while investments – by only 11-12%. The funds are either in the accounts or have been paid as dividends.

“The main source of investment around the world is equity, not loans! – supported her colleague Elvira Nabiullina. “If the business itself does not invest its profit in investments, maybe the problem is still in other things, and not in the high rate?” She said sarcastically.

However, the businessmen were not going to give up and threw out the following trump card: since the authorities do not want to soften the monetary policy, then for the sake of fighting inflation, let them temporarily reduce or nullify taxes – for example, VAT. Anton Siluanov almost choked on such impudence, but quickly pulled himself together. “As a tool to influence prices, tax cuts are not a good way,” he rapped out.

However, the skirmish came to naught when Vladimir Putin joined the discussion. As expected, the president fully supported the actions of the government and the Central Bank. And he asked the officials “not only to cope with the consequences of rising prices, but also to act proactively,” that is, to actively tighten the key rate and prepare measures to support the population.

Putin expressed concern about the emergence of a new strain of the Omicron coronavirus: countries are already resorting to restrictions, and if a negative scenario prevails, further problems for the global economy are possible, he warned. The president instructed the government to submit to the Kremlin an updated plan of action in case of a rapid proliferation of Omicron within a week.

When the time for questions and answers began, the first word was received by a “respectable investor” from Qatar, the co-owner of the St. Petersburg airport and the western diameter, who turned out, as befits a prince from an oriental tale, a young, beardless handsome man. However, the life of the dream man is apparently not sugar, since he wanted to find out from Putin what prevents the Russian leader from sleeping peacefully at night.

It turned out – problems with demography. Due to the shortage of workers, the economy annually falls short of 1-1.2% of GDP. And security vulnerabilities also increase. “This unfortunate infection has also increased the number of deaths, and this is also reflected in the demography,” VVP noted in his hearts.

Frightened by the activity of the Russian military near the borders of Ukraine, European investors head-on asked the president whether they should fear Moscow’s military invasion of this country, but did not receive the same direct answer. “The point is not to send troops or not to enter, to fight or not to fight,” Putin said philosophically.

After that, the president began to talk about NATO’s unfriendly behavior, the advancement of the alliance’s infrastructure to the Russian borders, the need to create new weapons in response to these threats, and the number of Machs that “our” and “not our missiles” are capable of reaching. Thanks to the moderator, who nevertheless tried to pull out at least some signal from the GDP that could calm investors. “On talk of a Russian invasion, our stock market fell 11%. Maybe that’s why these rumors are thrown in to achieve such an effect? ​​”He suggested. And here Putin, to everyone’s relief, agreed: indeed, rumors. And, yes, they are being thrown in on purpose to harm Russia, the president confirmed.

Some of the participants tried to turn the arrows to China: they say that Beijing is also building up its military potential and poses no less danger to Russia than NATO. But the Russian leader categorically disagreed with this formulation of the question: “Why should we show concern over the growth of the military potential of our closest neighbor, with whom we have an unprecedentedly high level of relations? No”. Putin said that Russia will develop relations with the PRC as it sees fit. And the West should not worry about it at all – on the contrary. “Relations between Russia and China are a significant factor in stability in the world,” VVP stressed.