Hello from the 2000s: Rihanna is bringing back miniskirts and brightly colored shirts

Remember how Rihanna wore a pixie haircut and extremely short dresses in the 2000s? Riri seems to be bringing back those days: the singer has had her hair cut again and is wearing ultra-short dresses and skirts. Her last appearance in New York was no exception: Rihanna chose a spectacular total-bow Supriya Lele – a translucent lime-colored blouse, a black mini-skirt with a slit along the thigh and green pumps. In this outfit, she went to an event at the fashionable Bowery Hotel.



Rihanna.

In an interview, Rihanna admitted that in her teenage years, a pixie haircut was the only hairstyle that her mother did not allow her to do. “The only thing my mom wouldn’t let me do was dye my hair black and get it cut short. Looks like Rihanna is now catching up! “

Recall that Rihanna has been dating rapper A $ AP Rocky for about a year now. Before starting to meet, they were friends for many years and collaborated several times: in 2011, the musicians released the single Cockiness, and in 2013 they went on a joint tour. And last year, A $ AP Rocky became the face of Rihanna’s cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty.

A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna.

Where can you find such things if you, too, are captivated by nostalgia?

The site may contain links to external resources that we do not administer or control. The privacy policies of other sites are outside our sphere of influence. Once you navigate to other resources, you should find information about their privacy policy before entering your data on them.

1/6. Shirt Massimo Dutti, 4990 rub., Lamoda.ru

2/6. Shirt Equipment, RUB 18 963, RUB 15 170, farfetch.com

3/6. ASYOU shirt, 1990 rub., Asos.com

4/6. Skirt Gold Chic Chili, 4400 rub., Lamoda.ru

5/6. Skirt Alexander Wang, $ 990, farfetch.com

6/6. Bershka skirt, RUB 1799, asos.com

Read also: “She is the love of my life” – A $ AP Rocky confirmed that he is dating Rihanna

Photo: Legion-Media