How many students and pensioners were vaccinated against coronavirus in the Chelyabinsk region, November 2021 | 74.ru

At the same time, according to the chief sanitary doctor, students and pensioners undergo vaccinations worse than others.

Anatoly Semenov recalled that according to the previous decree on compulsory vaccination, those who work in the service sector and interact with people every day should have been vaccinated 415512 human. To date, 81.2 percent of them have been vaccinated with the first component, and 66 percent have completed vaccination.

In the Chelyabinsk region, according to the chief sanitary doctor of the region, employees are vaccinated by 60%, employees of law enforcement agencies – by 85%, doctors – by 100%, teachers – by 70%, students – by 51%, and people over 60 years old – by 54%.

– Naturally, we are worried. Especially for people over 60. This category contains the largest number of seriously ill and dying patients. We cannot wait for goodwill any longer, since there are very serious risks in this group, – said Anatoly Semyonov. – Compulsory vaccination starts tomorrow. The Ministry of Education and the rectors are appointed responsible for the students studying. In the group 60 and older, of course, the situation is more complicated. There are no legal entities, there is a government, health care, municipalities, social services that will personally work with pensioners.