“I can only support her and admire her”

Jennifer Lopez became the heroine of the authoritative American magazine Adweek about advertising, brands and charity. Singer, actress and businesswoman Jay Lo received an Adweek Brand Visionary award. In the foreword to the interview, Ben Affleck gave the first comment about his beloved since the renewal of their romance. He expressed his admiration for Lopez for her ability to influence the minds of people, achieve success in various fields and help women businessmen.

I was personally convinced of the importance of personal example. Over and over again I see women of color approach Jennifer and tell them how important her success in the business world is to them, her fair position. I am in awe of Jennifer’s influence on the world. As an artist, I can make a film that will touch people’s hearts. And Jennifer inspires a huge number of people, gives them the right to feel that they have found their place under the sun in this country. Few throughout history have had this effect. This is something I will never know, but I can only support, admire and respect, ”Ben said.

Jennifer truly supports many Hispanic women entrepreneurs. Lopez has a huge empire: she is engaged not only in music, she acts and makes films, acting as a co-producer in some projects, holds a stake in several large companies, and also develops her own brands, for example, cosmetics. In addition, one of Lopez’s successful spheres is successful collaborations with fashion houses. In a new interview, Jay Lo revealed that at the beginning of her career, she was one of the few who became involved with cosmetic companies.

I remember how at the very beginning of my career I started working with the brands L’Oréal and Louis Vuitton. Musicians didn’t do that kind of thing back then. It was considered taboo. But for me it was important that people saw a simple Latin American girl on the posters. Now I work only with those brands that match my vision and goals, – the artist shared.

Jennifer Lopez on the cover of Adweek magazine

Jay Lo, who has already become a brand herself, is sure that only being sincere can be an example.

(Personal brand) you become only because of what you create, your way of life, who you are. After all, what you reflect, how people perceive you, you are. I am incredibly lucky in life, because I can be creative and remain as honest with myself, sincere as possible. I am real. And it is important for me to remember my roots and remain myself, and let no one and nothing prevent me from pushing me into some kind of framework, ”said J. Lo.

Despite the fact that Lopez has achieved, it seems, everything that is possible, she does not stop there, continuing to work in all directions.

I will continue to do whatever I love. In 2022, three films with my participation will be released. I am also preparing for the tour, recording new tracks. I continue to work on my personal brand JLo, with the help of which I want to make the lives of women around the planet better, ”said Lopez.

We will remind, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck declassified their relationship, which flared up with renewed vigor in early summer, in July this year. Then J. Lo published the first joint photo with Ben on the network. And in early September, the couple appeared on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival, where Affleck presented his new film.