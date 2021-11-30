“I don’t care”: Kristen Stewart spoke about her plans and hopes for the Oscar 2022

The film has already received loud praise from critics. However, whether the actress will be able to become the owner of the gold “Oscar” does not matter at all for her. The actress admitted that it doesn’t matter to her whether she wins an Oscar.

I do not care. Oscars are such a funny thing. There are so many great films and amazing acting transformations that hardly anyone will see. This clearly speaks of where we stand, what we are looking for, what we care about. I really appreciate that what I have been involved in has provoked such a huge dialogue. We do not make films so that they do not resonate with other people,

– said the actress as part of the Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast.

The plot of the film “Spencer”

The drama by Pablo Larrain recounts the events that took place during the celebration of Christmas by members of the royal family in 1991. Events unfold in the Windsor country estate – Sandringham, which, in a certain sense, also becomes one of the characters in the story. There, surrounded by many relatives, but at the same time, the lonely princess Diana understands that it is time to change her life.

Also in the picture we will see the following actors:

Jack Farthing (“Poirot”),

Sean Harris (Macbeth)

Sally Hawkins (“Carefree”),

Amy Manson (Once Upon a Time).

Interestingly, the music for the film was written by the guitarist of the British band Radiohead – Johnny Greenwood.

Important! The world premiere of “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana” took place as part of the main competition program of the Venice Film Festival. The film is released in Ukrainian distribution 9th December…

