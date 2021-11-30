“I gave myself to the world because I wanted it to be cool”

World renowned model and TV star Kim Kardashian honored designer Virgil Abloh, who died of cancer at 41. Sad news shook the fashion world on November 28.

The founder of the Off-White brand and the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear business was a close friend and partner of Kim’s ex-husband, rapper Kanye West. He was also very close to the celebrity Kardashian-Jenner family.

“God is not wrong. I know this, but I still can’t help but ask why. Why Virgil ?! Why is he so soon? – writes Kim on Instagram. “It’s hard for me to understand why so many clean souls were taken so early.” “Virgil, you have always been so gentle, kind and calm. You somehow found time for everyone. We’ve talked a lot about your superpower of calmness. You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be cool. It’s hard to accept. I can’t even believe I’m writing this … We will miss you, Virgil, and love you very much. “

Kardashian also addressed words of support to the late Shannon’s wife for loving her husband and “sharing him” with the rest of the world. Recall that the famous fashion designer has a wife and two children.

