if Chris Hemsworth was free – everything would change!

Husband of the Year! When Priyanka Chopra’s coat train needed to be straightened and laid out perfectly in front of photographers on the red carpet of The Fashion Awards, Nick Jonas was on hand to help make everything perfect.

Nick Jonas kindly helped his wife cope with a carelessly dropped coat before the photo shoot

Nick Jonas, 29, once again did what the ideal loving husband should do as he and 39-year-old Priyanka Chopra posed for photos on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards in London on November 29.

The long train of Priyanka’s floral-print jacket was not ready for such a massive shoot, so Nick contributed to the rescue. He nicely adjusted Priyanka’s train to make it look perfect for the photo. Priyanka had the widest and happiest smile on her face the moment Nick helped her.

Once everything was ready, the couple posed together for photographs. Priyanka’s floral coat matched her floral jumpsuit. Nick was wearing a black suit with a red insert, including a red shirt, red handkerchief, and red shoes. Nick posted photos of Priyanka in front of the red carpet on Instagram and was delighted that his wife was the “star of the show.”

The couple spent Thanksgiving together in London, where Priyanka is currently filming. Both Nick and Priyanka posted a joint photo, in the caption to which they noted how grateful they are to each other.

A podcast on which Priyanka Chopra made a lot of jokes about her spouse

Nick, along with his brothers Joe and Kevinwere recently asked about everything from their wedding rings to their acting career during “The Jonas Brothers Family Roast “… Priyanka spiked Nick and even launched a rumor that their marriage was a “publicity stunt”. Priyanka said that:

“I wouldn’t want to marry anyone else, guys. Unless, of course, Chris Hemsworth suddenly becomes single. Then everything can change. “

At one point, she also mentioned their 10-year age difference.

“There are a lot of 90s pop culture references that he doesn’t understand, and I have to explain them to him, and that’s okay because we teach each other,” she said of their age difference. She continued, “For example, he showed me how to use the TikTok app, and I’m teaching him what a successful acting career looks like.”

There are clearly no resentments after the obvious jokes at each other. The couple continues to conquer with their looks on the red carpet, looking the most loveable couple ever!