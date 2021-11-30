https://ria.ru/20211129/koronavirus-1761232321.html

In Russia, 33 860 cases of COVID-19 were detected per day

In Russia, 33 860 cases of COVID-19 were detected per day – RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

In Russia, 33 860 cases of COVID-19 were detected per day

Over the past day, 33,860 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Russia, it follows from the data of the operational headquarters. RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

2021-11-29T11: 42

2021-11-29T11: 42

2021-11-29T13: 37

spread of coronavirus

society

health – society

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1b/1761032104_0 0:3014:1696_1920x0_80_0_0_eb7cfcd429e3aad5b56c88f4ab03aff8.jpg

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Over the past day, 33,860 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Russia, it follows from the data of the operational headquarters. “Over the past day in Russia, there have been 33,860 confirmed cases of new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in 85 regions, including 2562 actively detected ( 7.6%) without clinical manifestations, “the report says. 33,548 cases were identified the day before. The growth rate was 0.35%. This figure reached its maximum on November 6 – 41,335 cases. 1209 people died, 27.7 thousand patients recovered. Most of the infected were registered in Moscow – 3434, Moscow region – 2236 and St. Petersburg – 2181. Minimum indicators – in Chukotka (five) , in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (ten) and in the Republic of Kalmykia (28). In general, during the pandemic in Russia, 9,604,233 people were infected with the coronavirus, of which 270,292 people died, 8,200,971 recovered. Worldwide, according to the latest WHO data , there are almost 260 million infected, more than five million patients could not be saved. The most difficult situation is in the USA, India, Brazil and Great Britain. Russia ranks fifth on this list, and vaccination remains the most reliable method of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among COVID-19 patients does not exceed four percent, severe cases are few, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

https://ria.ru/20211129/gladkov-1760964091.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1b/1761032104_155-0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a04a54d4e0ded73d4d3f2394b4ec720c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, health – society, russia, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia