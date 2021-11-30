In Russia, mobile operators have disabled the option of unlimited Internet for new subscribers

In Russia, VimpelCom (Beeline brand), Megafon, MTS and Tele2 have disabled the option of unlimited Internet for new subscribers. This, referring to the press service of mobile operators, writes TASS on Tuesday, November 30.

“We keep the unlimited option, which will be available for connection through the contact center. Nevertheless, we are confident that the terms of the new tariffs cover the needs of subscribers, and they will not have to constantly pay for unlimited traffic, “Megafon said.

MTS noted that all unlimited options are retained for existing subscribers. They can be used normally. Tele2 said that there has been no demand for unlimited lately.

VimpelCom reported that they analyzed the consumption of mobile Internet by customers. The research results showed that the majority of subscribers with unlimited traffic options on smartphones and tablets use no more than 50 GB per month. The bulk of traffic comes from instant messengers, social networks and video services.

“Taking these data into account, on the new tariff line we have expanded the number of options with unlimited traffic to specific services demanded by the majority,” the company said.