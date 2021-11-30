https://ria.ru/20211129/proisshestvie-1761308916.html

In the Kursk region, a man with a saber drove into a store on a horse

2021-11-29T17: 03

2021-11-29T17: 03

2021-11-29T21: 58

Kurchatovsky district

Kursk region

VORONEZH, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Police in the Kursk region detained a man who drove into a store on a horse with a saber to feed an animal with bread, according to the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The incident occurred in the Kurchatov region. The local police department received a message from the head of a chain store in the village of Karl Liebknecht that in the building “a man rides on horseback and tries to drive an animal into the trading floor.” According to eyewitnesses, after that he drove in front of the entrance and waved “an object that looked like a saber.” When the police arrived at the scene, the rider was still near the store. “According to external signs he was intoxicated, but refused to be examined. He was taken to the police department to establish the identity and circumstances of the incident. In his explanation, he indicated that the horse wanted bread, so he decided to give her the right to choose a product from the entire range, “the department noted. article (19.3 of the Administrative Code) on non-fulfillment of a legal requirement of police officers. Now a trial awaits him. The saber was seized and sent for examination, which is to establish whether it is a melee weapon. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, when the owner was taken to the police department, “the horse went home without a break.”

Kurchatovsky district

Kursk region

