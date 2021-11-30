https://ria.ru/20211129/granata-1761234496.html

In the Moscow region, a residential building was cordoned off because of a grenade on the door of an apartment

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Law enforcement officers cordoned off a multi-storey residential building in Kolomna near Moscow after finding an RGD-5 grenade on the door of one of the apartments, an emergency services representative told RIA Novosti. According to him, a grenade on the door of one of the apartments on Spirin Street, 4a was found by a neighbor on the staircase, who called the police. Now the residential building is cordoned off. “The grenade is tied to the door handle, the whole structure resembles a stretch. Previously, there is no one in the apartment itself. Dog handlers are waiting,” the agency’s interlocutor concluded.

