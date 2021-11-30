In the seaside town of Artem, a bear attacked a woman

https://ria.ru/20211130/artem-1761376189.html

VLADIVOSTOK, November 30 – RIA Novosti. A brown bear went to the large city of Artem, Primorsky Territory and attacked a woman, residents were advised not to leave their homes unnecessarily, according to the administration of the Artyomovsk urban district. The police and the Tiger center are taking measures to catch the animal, “the message says. The city authorities ask local residents who spot the animal to report to the Unified Dispatcher Service by calling 112. As RIA Novosti was told in the press service of the Artyom administration, the victim is in the trauma department of the hospital with lacerated wounds. Artem is one of the largest cities in Primorsky Krai.

04:21 30.11.2021 (updated: 05:20 11/30/2021)

