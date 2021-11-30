In the United States, they said that living biorobots are able to reproduce, media reported

American scientists have found that the world's first living biorobots are able to reproduce, according to the popular science publication New Scientist.

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. American scientists have found that the world’s first living biorobots can reproduce created from stem cells of the African clawed frog (Xenopus laevis) embryos, less than a millimeter in size, it is noted that when the cells come together, they form spheres of approximately 3,000 cells over five days. The resulting piles of cells form new xenobots. Further research by scientists showed that groups of 12 xenobots can create one or two new generations from 60 thousand cells.

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. American scientists have found that the world’s first living biorobots are able to reproduce, according to the popular science publication New Scientist.

Scientists have reportedly found that synthetic organisms, called xenobots, can replicate themselves in a small dish, shifting free cells.

In 2020, xenobots were created from the stem cells of the African clawed frog (Xenopus laevis) embryos, which are less than a millimeter in size.

It is noted that when the cells come together, they form spheres of approximately three thousand cells over a period of five days. The resulting piles of cells form new xenobots.

Further research by scientists showed that groups of 12 xenobots can create one or two new generations from 60 thousand cells.

