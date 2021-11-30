https://ria.ru/20211130/bioroboty-1761530112.html
In the United States, they said that living biorobots are able to reproduce, media reported
In the United States, they said that living biorobots are capable of reproducing, the media reported – RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021
In the United States, they said that living biorobots are able to reproduce, media reported
American scientists have found that the world’s first living biorobots are able to reproduce, according to the popular science publication New Scientist. RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021
2021-11-30T19: 06
2021-11-30T19: 06
2021-11-30T19: 06
in the world
technologies
USA
robots
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156340/77/1563407707_25: 1061:583_1920x0_80_0_0_50e452ff9156d8808339ebf265725e02.jpg
MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. American scientists have found that the world’s first living biorobots can reproduce created from stem cells of the African clawed frog (Xenopus laevis) embryos, less than a millimeter in size, it is noted that when the cells come together, they form spheres of approximately 3,000 cells over five days. The resulting piles of cells form new xenobots. Further research by scientists showed that groups of 12 xenobots can create one or two new generations from 60 thousand cells.
https://ria.ru/20211111/promobot-1758520762.html
USA
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156340/77/1563407707_281 0:1058:583_1920x0_80_0_0_dcedf4ad8826501fac5429040b982763.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, technology, usa, robots
In the United States, they said that living biorobots are able to reproduce, media reported
Scientists have reportedly found that synthetic organisms, called xenobots, can replicate themselves in a small dish, shifting free cells.
In 2020, xenobots were created from the stem cells of the African clawed frog (Xenopus laevis) embryos, which are less than a millimeter in size.
It is noted that when the cells come together, they form spheres of approximately three thousand cells over a period of five days. The resulting piles of cells form new xenobots.
Further research by scientists showed that groups of 12 xenobots can create one or two new generations from 60 thousand cells.
November 11, 11:04
Robot “Promobot” started helping doctors at the Kaluga Oncology Center