In the US, Republicans blocked the defense budget because of the “threat” from Russia – Gazeta.Ru

In the Senate, the US defense budget bill is blocked by GOP members. Writes about it TASS with reference to the voting results.

It is reported that the document did not receive the required 60 votes out of 100. This happened against the background of statements about the need to discuss the “Russian threat”. This will be followed by a debate about its formation.

The day before, the leader of the Republicans in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, warned that this bill would not receive quick support, since it does not contain a clear US response to the alleged “Russian threat”.

McConnell also pointed out that there were no decisions in the defense budget to provide military assistance to Ukraine and sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

However, the current project was supported by the House of Representatives. Its budget assumes $ 1.8 trillion.

Earlier it was reported that the US State Department trying to block an amendment to the country’s draft defense budget for next year, according to which it is planned to impose sanctions against companies that participated in the certification of Nord Stream 2. The amendment was presented by Republican Senators Jim Riche and Ted Cruise. Now US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is calling on Democrats to block the amendment.