In Ukraine, the second power unit of the Zaporizhzhya NPP was disconnected

KIEV, November 30 – RIA Novosti. The second power unit of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine on Tuesday was connected to the power system after scheduled repairs, but during the tests, the electrical protection worked and it turned off again, the press service of the nuclear power plant reported. power unit No. 2 of Zaporizhzhya NPP was connected to the power system. Work was carried out to increase power. At 7.47 (8.47 Moscow time), power unit No. 2 of Zaporizhzhya NPP was disconnected from the power system by the action of electrical protection during electrical tests. According to the press service, five power units of the Zaporizhzhya NPP are currently in operation. There are no comments on the operation of the main equipment for power units and personnel. The radiation background in the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhya NPP and in the sanitary protection zone is unchanged, which corresponds to the natural radiation background. The Zaporizhzhya NPP is the largest energy facility in Ukraine and in Europe with an installed capacity of 6,000 MW. The first power unit was commissioned in 1984, the second in 1985, the third in 1986, the fourth in 1987, the fifth in 1989, and the sixth in 1995.

