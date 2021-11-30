In Yekaterinburg, the former head of the city’s police, General Igor Trifonov, is being tried. November 30, 2021 | e1.ru

Finally, the defendant promised to disclose many violations that are in his criminal case.

– I did not admit my guilt, I do not admit it, and I do not intend to admit it. I will not stipulate anyone. It will be very interesting to consider this falsified case. Let’s see how it ends. I give my word to the retired Major General of Police that I will not hide. I want to visit my father’s grave. It is not the investigator who proves my guilt, but I have to prove my innocence, – he emotionally finished his speech.

The trial was supposed to begin yesterday, but Trifonov’s lawyer Yulia Gimranova fell ill and sent a certificate. Instead of her, Olga Kezik joined the case today, she did not have time to get acquainted with 45 volumes of the criminal case and asked to postpone the consideration of the case.

As a result, Judge Andrey Shashkin postponed the trial until December 1.

