It became known about the danger of omicron-strain of coronavirus for children

Is the omicron strain dangerous for children?

In the urban district of Tswane, the epicenter of the spread of the omicron strain of coronavirus in South Africa, a fairly high level was reported … RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. In the urban district of Tswane, the epicenter of the spread of the omicron strain of coronavirus in South Africa, a fairly high rate of hospitalizations of young children with infection was reported. According to Bloomberg, Vaasila Jassat, a health specialist at the South African National Institute for Infectious Diseases, said that more children under two years of age are admitted to hospitals with the new coronavirus than in the early stages of the pandemic, accounting for about ten percent of total hospitalizations. At the same time, she noted that a similar trend was observed during the third wave, when “delta” prevailed. “Very young children have a very weak immune system, moreover, they are not vaccinated (against coronavirus. more at risk, “Jassat explained, noting that excessive parental concerns about the new strain could have contributed to the increase in hospitalizations. Omicron strain SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus B.1.1.529, which contains several dozen mutations in the S-protein, which the pathogen needs to infect cells. According to the researchers, many of the new changes changes in the genome of SARS-CoV-2 indicate a high transmissibility of this variant and resistance to protective antibodies of those who have been ill and vaccinated, although it is too early to draw final conclusions. Experts suggest that B.1.1.529 originally developed in a person with a weakened immune system, probably an AIDS patient or infected with HIV. According to foreign media reports, about a hundred infected have been registered in South Africa. There are cases in almost 20 countries, including Hong Kong, Israel, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Australia, Portugal, Scotland, the Netherlands, Austria, Japan, France, and also, presumably, in Finland and Switzerland. All of these cases, with the exception of Scotland, are imported. The World Health Organization, at an emergency meeting, recognized B.1.1.529 as “of concern” and named it “omicron”: in the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. Experts believe that those who have already been ill and vaccinated can become infected. The European Union and many countries, including Russia, have introduced a ban on entry from some African states.

