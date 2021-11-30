It became known who died in an accident with a truck drove into a stop in Ryazan

The press service of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs told about the victims of a fatal accident with a truck entering a stop.

According to the department, the driver hit three women. The truck avoided a collision with a car that stopped in front of it, allowing pedestrians to pass at the crossing.

Two women died on the spot, the third was taken to hospital. The identities of the victims are being established. It is specified that there are no minors among the dead and injured.