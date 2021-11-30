Jennifer Aniston spoke about new relationships and the man of dreams

Jennifer Aniston is often regretted because of her allegedly not developed personal life. Nevertheless, the actress managed to be married twice and does not consider herself a failure. After breaking up with Justin Theroux in 2017, Aniston preferred to be alone for a long time and only now announced that she was ready to start a relationship again.

Jennifer Aniston (Photo: @jenniferaniston)

“There hasn’t been a single really significant candidate on my horizon yet. But I think it’s time. I think I’m ready to share myself with another person, “- said Jennifer on the air of the podcast” Lunch With Bruce “. “I didn’t want this for a long time and I really enjoyed being an independent woman without being part of a couple. Since I was 20, I have had relationships every now and then, so there was something really enjoyable about taking time for myself, ”she added.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston. Photo: (Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images)

The Friends star also named qualities that attract her in men and that her ideal partner should have. It turns out that the ability of the other half to kiss well is important for the actress, she also pays great attention to the first impression: “The ease with which the conversation proceeds for the first time is a good indicator. More confidence, but not audacity. Sense of humor. Generosity, kindness towards people, ”says Aniston.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

We will remind, not so long ago, rumors about an affair between Jennifer Aniston and her colleague on the “Friends” series, David Schwimmer, leaked to the Network. However, the actors denied all the press speculations.