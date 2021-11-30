Jennifer Lopez once again shows a toned body in a revealing swimsuit

Не пляжный сезон, а самая пора экстренного ухода за кожей.

On Sunday, the star showed off her toned figure in a bright photo, which she shared on Instagram. The post came just a day before the two-month anniversary of the launch of her signature skincare line, JLo Beauty, which went on sale on January 1.

“I dedicate Sunday to self-care,” – signed the picture, dressed in a white swimsuit, the star. Her popular friends, including Kelly Rowland, Mandy Moore and Lindsay Lohan, immediately appreciated the new post of sexy J.Lo.

Lopez’s work as JLo Beauty includes a series of products designed to improve skin condition, including That JLo Glow Serum with Olive Complex, That Limitless Glow Sheet Mask, and That Blockbuster Wonder Cream with Hyaluronic Acid.

Charlie’s Angels star Drew Barrymore shared a video on Sunday showing her unpacking a gift from JLo Beauty.

Read also: Britney Spears shares a rare photo with her sons

“I am the proud owner of @jlobeauty products. This is the best gift I have ever received in my life. Thank you J. Lo for including me on your newsletter. I can’t wait to try all the products, and I already like all their names, ”the actress signed her clip on Instagram.

Drew also noted that everything that J. Lo does is saturated with care and love.

The star of 50 First Dates was incredibly impressed with the gift from the pop singer. She continued to express enthusiasm for Jennifer’s work on creating her own line of body care products. Drew also added that she will love Lopez forever. It seems like the JLo Beauty products that many celebrities talk about are really so perfect.

“I will cherish them, and as a true beauty maniac, I will pay special attention to each product. Other people do not come to mind who would better present beauty than you, ”concluded Barrymore.

Other famous ladies who unpacked cosmetic gifts from 51-year-old Lopez include Charlize Theron, Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, Sofia Vergara, Reese Witherspoon and many others.