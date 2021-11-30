Jennifer Lopez’s groom Alex Rodriguez was suspected of having an affair with a reality TV star

Alex Rodriguez / Madison LeCroy

30-year-old reality TV star “Southern Charm” Madison LeCroy and 45-year-old former baseball player and Jennifer Lopez’s lover Alex Rodriguez are suspected of having an affair.

LeCroy’s colleague on the show, Danny Baird, spoke about their possible relationship. She said that Madison told her that she interacts with a baseball player through facetime. With whom, she did not say, but did not ask LeCroy for details.



Madison LeCroy

Last week, in a teaser for a new episode of the show, one of its members accused LeCroy of cheating on her then-boyfriend Austin Kroll, claiming that she flew to Miami to sleep with “a former Major League Baseball player.” Host Andy Cohen noted that the man was married and very famous.

Test me on a lie detector. I’ve never flown to Miami

– said Madison, but admitted that she communicated with this person. She did not give his name.

He contacted me. And yes, we corresponded in private messages, but that’s all. I never saw him, never touched him,

– she said.

Then many fans of LeCroy suggested that it could be Rodriguez, because he was noted more than once in her comments on Instagram.

In a comment to Page Six, the girl said that she really meant Rodriguez, but reiterated that she had never met him in person.

We spoke on the phone. This is true. But we never saw each other. He did not cheat on his bride with me physically. Our conversations were spontaneous

She said.

She did not disclose the content of their conversations, but said that they were innocent.

LeCroy noted that she communicated with the baseball player a year ago, but now this story surfaced because she told the wrong person that she had contact with Rodriguez, and he made it public. At the same time, representatives of Rodriguez claim that the baseball player does not know LeCroy and has never seen her. However, this does not stop the wave of gossip, and the network is seriously discussing whether Rodriguez is cheating on his 51-year-old bride Jennifer Lopez.