Julia Roberts and her husband Daniel Moder share rare photos of children in honor of their 17th birthday

Children of Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder Finneas and Hazel

Julia Roberts, 54, and her husband Daniel Moder, 52, lead a closed lifestyle. Of course, you cannot call them hermits, but the couple does not strive to make their personal life public. But, to the delight of their fans, sometimes they make an exception. On Sunday, the couple shared rare photos of their children – daughter Hazel and son Finneas. The reason was good – the couple’s children turned 17 years old.



The spouses published archive footage – the actress did show the newborn children, noting that these 17 years were the sweetest in her life. And Daniel, calling the children “provocateurs”, thanked them for allowing him to survive the experience of fatherhood. I must say that in the picture they look little like twins – Hazel looks noticeably older than his brother.

Julia and Daniel, who have been together for 19 years, are also raising 14-year-old son Henry.

The couple, who raised their kids away from the public eye, now seem poised to show them off to the public – so Hazel made her red carpet debut this summer. Together with her father, she appeared at the premiere of the film “Flag Day”.



Daniel Moder with daughter Hazel