Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel published the first photo with their youngest son

In July 2020 at 39-year-old Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, 40 the second son was born, however, the stellar parents carefully hid this news from the public and did not give any comments on this topic for many months. The first broke the silence musician – in January this year in On the Ellen DeGeneres show, he not only confirmed that he was a father again, but also revealed the gender and name of the child. The couple named the boy Phineas. And a week ago, the star mom opened up – Jessica became a guest of the new issue of Dex Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert.

The series of details from the couple’s personal life continued with the pictures posted yesterday on Instagram by Justin. On the occasion of Father’s Day, he posted several footage, including with his father and sons. Moreover, the joint shot with 6-year-old Silas and one-year-old Phineas, probably taken by Jessica Biel, when her men were playing the console, became the first in the musician’s tape.

Being a father is better than anything I could imagine. Thank you to my dads and grandfathers for guiding me, sacrificing a lot to make my dreams come true. They taught me that real life is in small moments. Happy Father’s Day to everyone in the world, – Timberlake wrote under the post.

Justin Timberlake with his sons

Recall that Timberlake and Bill met at one of the Hollywood parties, but they did not start dating right away:

We were at a party in Hollywood. It was a closed event at a private club. We were in the company of other people, standing opposite each other. And then I made some sarcastic comment, very dry and straightforward. And she laughed. And I noted to myself: how cool it is when there is a person who shares your black humor,

– wrote Justin in his autobiography Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front. As the actor recalled, then they talked without stopping all night, but, leaving, Jessica did not leave him a phone number.

I kept thinking about her constantly. There was something in this girl, a real witchcraft that made me mentally return to her again and again.

Their romance began in February 2007, but in 2011 they separated for several months. Reconciled, the lovers got married on October 29, 2012. A year after the wedding, the actress took her husband’s surname, but continues her film career under the same surname – Bill. On April 8, 2015, the couple had their first child – a son Silas. However, in November 2019, the couple again had a crisis in their relationship – for a while, Justin went without a wedding ring…

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel