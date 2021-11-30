Kalashnikov switched to the creation of electric vehicles. Serial production possible?

The Kalashnikov concern has patented three- and four-wheeled mini-electric vehicles with a power reserve of 150 km and a speed of up to 80 km / h. The specialists of the concern have been working on both models for many years, but so far none of them has gone into series. The Next Web believes that the current publication of the patent may indicate the start of series production.

Cars instead of machines

The Russian concern Kalashnikov, the manufacturer of the Kalashnikov assault rifle, has patented two electric vehicles, one with four wheels, the other with three. Both electric vehicles belong to the class of minicars, having, judging by the images provided in the patents, ultra-compact dimensions.

Both patents are published in the database of the Federal Institute of Intellectual Property of Russia. Applications were filed back in May 2021, and registration took place in mid-November 2021. According to The Next Web, the publication of the patent may indicate the imminent start of mass production.

Four-wheeled creation of Kalashnikov engineers

The patent information does not contain the technical characteristics of the vehicles, nor even the approximate date of their production. A four-wheeled domestic electric vehicle is designed for three to four people in the cabin and is equipped with doors. The three-wheeled brainchild of “Kalashnikov” is not entitled to such “luxury” – it has no doors, just as there is no rear row of seats.

Estimated specifications

The Kalashnikov concern has been working on the creation of tiny electric vehicles for several years. The design of a four-wheeled version in exactly the same style was ready back in 2018. The premiere of the full-size prototype took place at the Army-2018 forum, the model was named UV-4.

Why it was necessary to deprive the car of one wheel, while it remains a mystery

At the same time, the preliminary technical characteristics of the car became known. According to the portal The Next Web, modern patented versions in this regard will not differ from the one that Kalashnikov representatives demonstrated almost four years ago.

This means that electric vehicles will be able to accelerate to a maximum of 80 km / h with a cruising range of only 150 km. With such capabilities, cars are likely to be in demand for trips only within the city – they are unlikely to be able to cope with many kilometers on Russian highways, taking into account so far the complete absence of infrastructure for electric vehicles in the country.

four-wheeled UV-4 sample 2018

A year later, the second premiere of the brainchild of a Russian arms manufacturer took place at the Army-2019 forum. According to the portal Autoreview, the four-wheeled version of the Kalashnikov electric car has dimensions of 3.4 m in length, 1.5 m in width and 1.7 m in height with a weight of 650 kg, although a year earlier it weighed 150 kg less. The motor power was “up to 50 kW” (about 68 hp).

For comparison, the Japanese electric car Nissan Leaf of the first generation, which is often found on the roads of Russia, in later modifications is capable of covering up to 170 km on a single charge. Moreover, this is a full-size four-seater car.

Nissan Leaf in the Russian yard

The very first versions of the Leaf, released back in 2011, could accelerate to 93 km / h due to an 80 kilowatt engine (110 hp). The dimensions of the machine are 4.5 m in length, 1.8 and 1.6 m in width and height, respectively.

Guarding law and order

In the same 2019, Kalashnikov brought its UV-4 to the International Eurasian Taxi Forum (MEFT). The electric car was redesigned for passenger transportation and received the corresponding body paint. The basic specifications have not changed, but engineers have redesigned the air conditioning and interior heating system.

Police “IZH Pulsary”

In June 2018, Kalashnikov presented an electric vehicle adapted for the needs of the police. It was planned to transfer Russian law enforcement officers to electric motorcycles “IZH Pulsar” and tiny three-wheeled electric cars called “Ovum”.

This was an order from the Moscow government. A total of 30 motorcycles were produced with a range of 150 km and a maximum speed of 100 km / h. Their development lasted at least since 2017.







Police electric car for driving on the sidewalks

The volume of Ovum supplies amounted to only 4 units. The maximum speed of electric vehicles has been limited to 30 km / h so that police can drive it on sidewalks that, according to Russian traffic rules, are intended for pedestrians, not cars.

Classics in fashion

Kalashnikov created not only somewhat futuristic tiny electric vehicles, but also the CV-1 electric concept car in the form of the Soviet IZH-2125, also known as the Combi. The original car was produced from 1973 to 1997. and is currently deprecated in all respects.

concept car CV-1

“Kalashnikov”, creating the design of the CV-1, retained the basic shape of the body, remaking only the front part of it in a modern way. The concept was shown at the Army-2018 forum. The electric drive of the car could produce 220 kW of power and accelerate the car to 100 km / h in 6 seconds, which is quite a lot by the standards of modern electric cars. The power reserve of the CV-1 was 350 km / h.

The original “Combi”

As of November 2021, none of the Kalashnikov electric vehicles and electric motorcycles being created went into mass production.