Kazakhstan will restrict the entry of foreigners from a number of countries due to the omicron strain – RBK

From December 3, Kazakhstan will tighten the rules for entering the country for citizens of 10 African countries and Hong Kong amid the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus. First Deputy Minister of Health Marat Shoranov announced this, Tengrinews reports.

“Considering the emergence of a new variant of the omicron coronavirus infection strain, in order to prevent its import into the republic, the interdepartmental commission decided to introduce the following restrictive measures from December 3: to restrict the entry into the Republic of Kazakhstan of foreign citizens from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar, Eswatini, Malawi, Tanzania and Hong Kong, ”he said.

In addition, the authorities will introduce a mandatory seven-day isolation and a mandatory PCR test regardless of vaccination for citizens of countries where the new strain has already been identified. These countries include Israel, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Belgium, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Australia, Canada and Egypt. Shoranov also proposed to suspend flights with Egypt.

In turn, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin said at the meeting that the government supports the proposals of the Ministry of Health to strengthen control at the border, taking into account the appearance of the omicron strain in other countries. “The control of the epidemiological situation inside the country should also be constant, continue the practice of wearing masks indoors and in transport, observing social distance. We also need to ensure adequate coverage with vaccinations and revaccinations, ”he said.